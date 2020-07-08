Advertisement

Justice Department plows ahead with execution plan next week

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo the guard tower flanks the sign at the entrance to the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind. The Justice Department plans to resume federal executions next week for the first time in more than 15 years, despite the coronavirus pandemic raging both inside and outside prisons and stagnating national support for the death penalty. Three people are slated to die by lethal injection in one week beginning Monday. The executions will take place at USP Terre Haute. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is plowing ahead with its plan to resume federal executions next week, for the first time in more than 15 years.

That’s despite the coronavirus pandemic raging both inside and outside prisons and despite stagnating national support for the death penalty.

Three people are scheduled to die by lethal injection in one week at an Indiana prison, beginning Monday.

The decision to go ahead with the executions has been criticized as a dangerous and political move by the Trump administration, at a time when there is great scrutiny on racial disparities in the death penalty and on larger criminal justice system. 

