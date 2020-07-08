Advertisement

Judge orders probation for Iowa businessman in assault case

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2011, file photo, U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn., tours the Competitive Edge plant with president David Greenspon during a campaign stop, in Clive, Iowa. A judge ordered probation Wednesday, July 8, 2020, for Greenspon, a well-known Iowa businessman with deep ties to the Republican Party, saying he failed to show genuine remorse for assaulting a woman at his home last year. Judge Michael Huppert rejected a request by Greenspon for a deferred judgment in the assault, which occurred at Greenspon's West Des Moines mansion last November. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge ordered probation for an Iowa businessman with deep ties to the Republican Party, saying he failed to show genuine remorse for assaulting a woman at his home last year.

Judge Michael Huppert rejected a request by David Greenspon for a deferred judgment in the assault, which occurred at Greenspon’s West Des Moines mansion last November.

Instead, he said that Greenspon would be convicted of assault with intent to inflict serious injury, and the aggravated misdemeanor would stay on his record even if he successfully completes his one-year probation term.

Greenspon is the owner of Competitive Edge, a Des Moines advertising supply company.

