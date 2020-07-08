“It was a perfect night” Over 200 athletes showcase talent at Iowa Track Guy Carnival

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KCRG) - The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled both the Drake Relays and high school state track & field championships but fans and athletes got a unique opportunity to hear public address announcer Mike Jay’s voice in a rare meet on Tuesday.

“I know its so cliche but when Mike Jay says your name thats something,” said Kyle Trunnell, a recent graduate of Cedar Falls.

After the 2020 season was cancelled, Jay took it upon himself and his foundation to give over 200 athletes the opportunity to sprint around an oval once more.

“You know I’m not going to be doing it later in my life, I’m done.” said recent Kennedy graduate Christian Kronfeld. “This is my last meet, I enjoyed it, happy with it.”

Jay and his foundation, Track Guy Foundation” sponsored the event and only had one high school, BGM, say they would host the event. Participants came from 6 different states across the midwest.

“It took us around four and a half hours,” said Illinois native Briget Bitu. “Thought we’d drive out here and give it a try, its been pretty good.”

“The performances we saw were absolutely amazing and all of the smiles the kids being able to put some closure on the track, on their track career for some,” Jay said. “It was the perfect night.”

The starting blocks were sanitized before each heat, hands were washed just as often and school records were broken. Overall, Jay believes it was a successful night in Brooklyn.

“Putting on a track meet is never easy,” Jay said. “Putting on a track meet when there hasn’t been a track season, I mean the expectations, they didn’t come here for some shotty show. They came here hoping for a great meet, great performances, great competition, and they got all of it.”

