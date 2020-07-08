Advertisement

Iowa’s Pandemic EBT Program to send thousands of students money for food next week

(WOWT)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Human Services announced its Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Program will be sending 225,000 Iowa students $307.80 each, starting next week to assist with lunches.

That amount is more than the $279 that was originally planned. Iowa DHS said the benefits will be put on an EBT card on July 15 for students already using SNAP.

In May, the Iowa Department of Human Services announced the program. It will use federal grant money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to allow states to issue SNAP benefits, often known as food stamps, to get help to families with students who would normally get free or reduced lunches at school but missed those meals when schools shut down due to the pandemic. This is in addition to the meal deliveries and pick-up sites many school districts have offered.

K-12th grade students of families already using SNAP will see the extra $307.80 deposited on their account. For families who don’t already have a SNAP card, they will receive one in the student’s name but parents will be able to use it. Those cards have restrictions on use, so parents or students could not use it to buy alcohol, vitamins, prepared foods at restaurants, pet foods and more.

For more information visit the Iowa Department of Human Service’s P-EBT frequently asked questions section.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

Updated: 9 minutes ago
President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold federal money if schools don’t reopen in the fall. He says the guidelines that his own federal health officials have created for schools to reopen are impractical and expensive.

Iowa

Des Moines schools and Drake to build $19.5M stadium

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Des Moines School Board has voted to move forward on a nearly $20 million high school and middle school sports stadium in partnership with Drake University, despite pushback from some district patrons.

News

Gov. Reynolds defends SUV driver who hit protester in northern Iowa

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Reynolds said SUV driver who hit a Black Lives Matter protester 'acted appropriately.'

National

Model projects 200,000 US COVID-19 deaths if masks aren’t worn

Updated: 1 hours ago
The US is creeping towards three million coronavirus cases, and now a key model is making a grim forecast in how many deaths the country might see.

Latest News

National

Model projects 200,000 US COVID-19 deaths if masks aren’t worn

Updated: 1 hours ago
The US is creeping towards three million coronavirus cases, and now a key model is making a grim forecast in how many deaths the country might see.

News

New model forecasts more than 200,000 COVID-19 deaths by November if masks are not worn

Updated: 2 hours ago
As cases are surging in more than 30 states, a key coronavirus model is indicating there could be more than 208,000 deaths by November 1 if masks are not worn.

Iowa

Iowa summer kids program goes online amid health concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An eastern Iowa summer school program has been moved from in-person to online after several students screened for coronavirus symptoms registered fevers this week.

News

Residents are having difficulty getting COVID-19 test in Dubuque County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Residents are having difficulty getting COVID-19 test in Dubuque County.

National

US sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday was a record breaking day in the United States, as more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases were reported, according to Johns Hopkins University. That’s the highest since the start of the pandemic.

Iowa

One employee at Bobbers Grill in North Liberty tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bobbers Grill, located at 1850 Scales Bend Rd NE, in North Liberty, said one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.