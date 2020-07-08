Iowa’s Pandemic EBT Program to send thousands of students money for food next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Human Services announced its Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Program will be sending 225,000 Iowa students $307.80 each, starting next week to assist with lunches.

That amount is more than the $279 that was originally planned. Iowa DHS said the benefits will be put on an EBT card on July 15 for students already using SNAP.

In May, the Iowa Department of Human Services announced the program. It will use federal grant money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to allow states to issue SNAP benefits, often known as food stamps, to get help to families with students who would normally get free or reduced lunches at school but missed those meals when schools shut down due to the pandemic. This is in addition to the meal deliveries and pick-up sites many school districts have offered.

K-12th grade students of families already using SNAP will see the extra $307.80 deposited on their account. For families who don’t already have a SNAP card, they will receive one in the student’s name but parents will be able to use it. Those cards have restrictions on use, so parents or students could not use it to buy alcohol, vitamins, prepared foods at restaurants, pet foods and more.

For more information visit the Iowa Department of Human Service’s P-EBT frequently asked questions section.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.