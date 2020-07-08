Iowa News Digest

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Iowa. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org. Iowa News Editor Scott McFetridge can also be reached at 515-243-3281 or smcfetridge@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEATPACKING PLANTS

DES MOINES — A new report studying the impact of the coronavirus on workers in meat and poultry processing plants has found that 87% of cases occurred among racial and ethnic minorities even though they made up 61% of the overall worker population. By David Pitt. UPCOMING: 500 words.

With:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA STOCKPILE

IOWA CITY — As Iowa faced a shortage of equipment needed to protect people from the coronavirus, the state received timely gifts from a foreign government and major corporations of nearly 1.4 million surgical masks. By Ryan J. Foley. SENT: 500 words.

IOWA BUSINESSMAN-ASSAULT CASE

IOWA CITY — A judge ordered probation Wednesday for a well-known Iowa businessman with deep ties to the Republican Party, saying he failed to show genuine remorse for assaulting a woman at his home last year. By Ryan J. Foley. SENT: 570 words, photo.

AROUND THE STATE:

SUMMER SCHOOL SUSPENDED

BURLINGTON — An eastern Iowa summer school program has been been moved from in-person to online after several students screened for coronavirus symptoms registered fevers this week. SENT: 200 words.

FEDERAL EXECUTIONS

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is plowing ahead with its plan to resume federal executions next week for the first time in more than 15 years, despite the coronavirus pandemic raging both inside and outside prisons and stagnating national support for the death penalty. By Colleen Long and Michael Balsamo. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. NOTE Iowa interest.

IN BRIEF:

DES MOINES STADIUM — The Des Moines School Board voted to move forward on a nearly $20 million high school and middle school sports stadium in partnership with Drake University, despite pushback from some district patrons.

SPORTS:

None this hour.

____

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.