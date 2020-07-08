Advertisement

Iowa got free masks from Taiwan and companies, filings show

In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, medical pose for a photo at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Waterloo, Iowa.
In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, medical pose for a photo at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Waterloo, Iowa.
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s executive branch has reported receiving 1.4 million donated surgical masks from corporations and a foreign government to help fight the coronavirus.

Disclosure filings show the masks came from the Government of Taiwan and one of its U.S. offices, a Chinese auto parts conglomerate, a major apparel company and Iowa’s largest health insurer. In all, Gov. Kim Reynolds accepted pandemic-related supplies with an estimated total value of $1.33 million as gifts to the state.

The most valuable came from Hanesbrands, the North Carolina-based clothing company, which gave 1.2 million of its surgical procedure masks.

