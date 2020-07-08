Associated Press Iowa Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 08.

Wednesday, Jul. 08 10:30 AM Dem Rep. Cindy Axne discusses the coronavirus pandemic's impact on gyms and salons - Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne hosts roundtable in Pottawattamie County, IA, on the continuing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on businesses in the service industry with representatives from businesses who rely on in-person services like hair salons, fitness studios, and dry cleaners

Location: Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment (PACE), 1001 S 6th St, Council Bluffs, IA

Weblinks: https://axne.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepCindyAxne

Contacts: Ian Mariani, Office of Rep. Cindy Axne, ian.mariani@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 5476

In order to maintain social distancing, members of the media interested in attending are required to RSVP ahead of the event to Ian Mariani at ian.mariani@mail.house.gov or (202) 225-9926. The event is by invitation only and not open to the public, and face masks will be required for all attendees.

Thursday, Jul. 09 2:00 PM Iowa Gov. Reynolds' public schedule - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds visits Ground Breaker Homes House, 1112 N 17th St, Chariton (2:00 PM CDT); visits Long Creek Outfitters, 1601 W 1st St, Leon (3:45 PM CDT); and visits The Flower Pot, 104 S FranklinSt, Corydon (5:00 PM CDT)

Weblinks: http://www.iowa.gov, https://twitter.com/IAGovernor

Contacts: Pat Garrett, Iowa Governor communications, Pat.Garrett@Iowa.Gov, 1 515 802 0986

Friday, Jul. 10 8:00 AM Iowa Gov. Reynolds' public schedule - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds visits Lee Container, 2800 Industrial Park Rd, Centerville (8:00 AM CDT); visits Wacker Chemical Corporation, 16900 Monroe Wapello Rd, Eddyville (9:30 AM CDT); and visits Ability Products, Inc, 398 230th St, Bloomfield (11:15 AM CDT)

Weblinks: http://www.iowa.gov, https://twitter.com/IAGovernor

Contacts: Pat Garrett, Iowa Governor communications, Pat.Garrett@Iowa.Gov, 1 515 802 0986

Friday, Jul. 10 8:30 AM GOP Sen. Joni Ernst continues Iowa 99 County Tour - Republican Sen. Joni Ernst continues Iowa 99 County Tour, with a stop at Creative Visions with state Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad in Des Moines

Location: 1343 13th St, Des Moines, IA

Weblinks: http://www.ernst.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/senjoniernst

Contacts: Sen. Joni Ernst press, press@ernst.senate.gov

While this event is not open to the public, credentialed members of the press can RSVP to Press@Ernst.Senate.Gov. * In order to follow public health guidelines, there will be a limited number of participants at each visit

Friday, Jul. 10 9:15 AM Iowa Lt. Gov. Gregg's public schedule - Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg visits Yellow River State Forest, 729 State Forest Rd, Harpers Ferry (9:15 AM CDT), and visits Dunning Springs Park, Ice Cave Rd, Decorah (1:30 PM CDT)

Weblinks: http://www.iowa.gov, https://twitter.com/IAGovernor

Contacts: Pat Garrett, Iowa Governor communications, Pat.Garrett@Iowa.Gov, 1 515 802 0986