Home health care workers alter plans to keep patients and staff safe during visits

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Many eastern Iowans rely on home visits to meet their health needs, leading some health care providers to alter some of their traditional practices when doing home visits.

For Tom and Glynn Melchert, the last couple of months have pushed them to their emotional and physical limits.

“I had a terrible fall,” Glynn said. “Broke several bones, and ended up in Mercy Hospital.”

Forcing Glynn to recover, on top of being at an increased risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.

“We rarely go out except to doctor appointments,” Glynn said. “Tom does the shopping because I have an immune disorder that it’s much more risky.”

Now Glynn receives physical therapy about four times a week. Fortunately, that much-needed rehab is meeting her at home.

“We chose immediately to stay home and continue with the home health care,” Tom said.

In came Mandy Sweers, a physical therapist with Mercy Home Health Care through Mercy Iowa City.

“We tried to think of the safest way for everyone, safest for us, safest for the patient, and we basically switched to not taking anything in the home that doesn’t absolutely have to be in the home for that visit,” Sweers said.

Sweers was instrumental in putting new safety measures in place to allow Mercy Iowa City to keep visiting patients at home.

“We put everything inside a Ziploc bag, inside a Hy-Vee bag, and that’s all we bring in with us,” Sweers said. “We don’t bring our computers, schedules, paper, anything else.”

Sweers says the extra work and precautions are worth it and does not outweigh the need to help.

“I think we all feel like we’re helping limit patient’s exposure right now, maybe saving them a doctor’s visit,” Sweers said.

And for the Melcherts, that work is already showing results.

“My wife is standing here walking just with a cane, and she just walked today with her physical therapist Mandy, without any help,” Tom said.

