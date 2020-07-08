Advertisement

Home health care workers alter plans to keep patients and staff safe during visits

By Aaron Scheinblum
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Many eastern Iowans rely on home visits to meet their health needs, leading some health care providers to alter some of their traditional practices when doing home visits.

For Tom and Glynn Melchert, the last couple of months have pushed them to their emotional and physical limits.

“I had a terrible fall,” Glynn said. “Broke several bones, and ended up in Mercy Hospital.”

Forcing Glynn to recover, on top of being at an increased risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.

“We rarely go out except to doctor appointments,” Glynn said. “Tom does the shopping because I have an immune disorder that it’s much more risky.”

Now Glynn receives physical therapy about four times a week. Fortunately, that much-needed rehab is meeting her at home.

“We chose immediately to stay home and continue with the home health care,” Tom said.

In came Mandy Sweers, a physical therapist with Mercy Home Health Care through Mercy Iowa City.

“We tried to think of the safest way for everyone, safest for us, safest for the patient, and we basically switched to not taking anything in the home that doesn’t absolutely have to be in the home for that visit,” Sweers said.

Sweers was instrumental in putting new safety measures in place to allow Mercy Iowa City to keep visiting patients at home.

“We put everything inside a Ziploc bag, inside a Hy-Vee bag, and that’s all we bring in with us,” Sweers said. “We don’t bring our computers, schedules, paper, anything else.”

Sweers says the extra work and precautions are worth it and does not outweigh the need to help.

“I think we all feel like we’re helping limit patient’s exposure right now, maybe saving them a doctor’s visit,” Sweers said.

And for the Melcherts, that work is already showing results.

“My wife is standing here walking just with a cane, and she just walked today with her physical therapist Mandy, without any help,” Tom said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

University of Iowa taking steps to keep international students

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Officials at the University of Iowa are aiming to keep international students on campus in reaction to new federal rules for certain visas.

News

Former Cedar Rapids officer appeals his termination

Updated: 26 minutes ago
A former Cedar Rapids officer who was fired for six violations of department policy has appealed his termination.

News

Focus in search for missing Waterloo man turns to Janesville

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The search for Michael Jensen shifted Wednesday to Janesville after authorities received reports that a man matching his description was seen Tuesday night.

Local

Volunteers search for man missing from Waterloo since Monday

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
Volunteers are searching for a former Wartburg College music instructor whose brain tumor diagnoses is the subject of an independent film after he went missing from an Iowa care center.

Latest News

News

In-home health care workers make adjustments amid pandemic

Updated: 54 minutes ago
In order to continue assisting their clients who rely on them, in-home health care workers have made adjustments to keep them safe from COVID-19.

News

Some church services heading back online to limit virus spread

Updated: 56 minutes ago
In the wake of continued cases of COVID-19 in the state, some churches are switching back to online services to protect their members.

News

State received significant amounts of donated surgical masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
State officials announced that Iowa received over $1 million in donated personal protective equipment from various sources.

News

Deciding on which type of mask to use as a face covering

Updated: 1 hours ago
With more and more businesses requiring patrons to wear a face covering, which kind of mask is the right one to use?

Local

Some masks better than others, need to be maintained

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
The CDC recommends a two-layer cloth mask, but Sam Jarvis with the Johnson County Public Health Department said having any face covering is better than nothing for protecting yourself and those around you.

National

AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DOUG FEINBERG and JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writers
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.