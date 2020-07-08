Advertisement

High Trestle Trail has some of best views in Iowa

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADRID, Iowa (KCRG) - Their isn’t too many views in Iowa as gorgeous as riding across the High Trestle Trail bridge just outside of Madrid. You are 13 stories high, overlooking the Des Moines River. The bridge is almost a half mile long. In 2015, the BBC designated the High Trestle bridge as one of the 8 amazing foot-bridges in the world.

The High Trestle Bridge trail is 25 miles long and stretches from Ankeny to Woodward.

“We’ve been on a few trails but this is one is one of the best we’ve ever been on.” said a biker on the side of the trail.

The High Trestle Bridge is lit up at night neon blue and is a lot of fun to ride under the lights which takes on a maze effect.

