Heat today, storms tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is all about the heat and with an advisory in place, the heat index is likely to reach or exceed 100 this afternoon. Actual highs should be in the 90-95 range. Late tonight into tomorrow, a low pressure system will work across Iowa, likely developing some showers and thunderstorms. There is a risk of strong to severe storms with that system over much of the area and the timing will be key to this risk. Those storms should be out of here by Friday morning leaving us mainly dry and quiet through the day. This weekend, watch for a few more storms, mainly Saturday into Saturday night. Next week, our weather pattern is more of the same with daily highs well into the 80s to lower 90s.

