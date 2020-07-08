Ex-Cedar Rapids officer Jones’ attorney files formal appeal of termination

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Cedar Rapids Police officer has filed a formal appeal against his firing, according to the city.

Lucas Jones’ attorney Skylar Limkemann filed the claim with the city. A date and time for his hearing with the Civil Service Commission have not yet been determined.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department announced Jones’ termination on June 18, stemming from an administrative investigation that started in February 2020. The termination letter, which I9 received through a Public Records Request, is dated the day he was fired, details 6 violations of department policies.

Jones was involved in two separate shootings of suspects while on duty. The first happened in October 2015, when Jones and another officer shot and killed Jonathan Gossman. According to an investigation, Gossman ran from officers after a traffic stop and turned and pointed a gun at police. Officer Jones and the other officer shot Gossman, killing him. Prosecutors found both officers’ actions, in that case, were justified.

Jones has claimed that his firing was not fair, with his attorney previously saying that the department kept him in the dark about the investigation and presented a one-sided case.

