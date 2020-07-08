Advertisement

Des Moines schools and Drake to build $19.5M stadium

The Des Moines School Board has voted to move forward on a nearly $20 million high school and middle school sports stadium in partnership with Drake University, despite pushback from some district patrons.
The Des Moines School Board has voted to move forward on a nearly $20 million high school and middle school sports stadium in partnership with Drake University, despite pushback from some district patrons.(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines School Board has voted to move forward on a nearly $20 million high school and middle school sports stadium in partnership with Drake University, despite pushback from some district patrons.

The city’s school board unanimously approved on Tuesday design and rental agreements with Drake University and the design firm.

All but $4.5 million of the stadium’s $19.5 million cost will come from state funds.

Critics who spoke at Tuesday’s board meeting said the funding should go toward improving schools and existing stadiums.

The 4,000-seat stadium will be the home field for four of the district’s five high school football teams and will be home for all of the district’s soccer teams.

Drake also will use the field for its soccer teams.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

Updated: 9 minutes ago
President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold federal money if schools don’t reopen in the fall. He says the guidelines that his own federal health officials have created for schools to reopen are impractical and expensive.

Iowa

Iowa’s Pandemic EBT Program to send thousands of students money for food next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Department of Human Services announced its Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Program will be sending 225,000 Iowa students $307.80 each, starting next week to assist with lunches.

News

Gov. Reynolds defends SUV driver who hit protester in northern Iowa

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Reynolds said SUV driver who hit a Black Lives Matter protester 'acted appropriately.'

National

Model projects 200,000 US COVID-19 deaths if masks aren’t worn

Updated: 1 hours ago
The US is creeping towards three million coronavirus cases, and now a key model is making a grim forecast in how many deaths the country might see.

Latest News

News

New model forecasts more than 200,000 COVID-19 deaths by November if masks are not worn

Updated: 2 hours ago
As cases are surging in more than 30 states, a key coronavirus model is indicating there could be more than 208,000 deaths by November 1 if masks are not worn.

Iowa

Iowa summer kids program goes online amid health concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An eastern Iowa summer school program has been moved from in-person to online after several students screened for coronavirus symptoms registered fevers this week.

News

Residents are having difficulty getting COVID-19 test in Dubuque County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Residents are having difficulty getting COVID-19 test in Dubuque County.

National

US sets single-day record for new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday was a record breaking day in the United States, as more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases were reported, according to Johns Hopkins University. That’s the highest since the start of the pandemic.

Iowa

One employee at Bobbers Grill in North Liberty tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bobbers Grill, located at 1850 Scales Bend Rd NE, in North Liberty, said one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

National

Two people charged with hate crime for vandalizing Black Lives Matter mural

Updated: 3 hours ago
A White man and a White woman who allegedly painted over a California community’s Black Lives Matter mural this weekend are each facing a hate crime charge, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.