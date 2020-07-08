Des Moines school cancels softball, baseball after false negative COVID-19 result

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A Des Moines area private school has canceled the rest of its summer sports seasons after a coach tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

According to television station KCCI, Dowling Catholic High School has scrapped the remainder of its softball and baseball seasons for 2020. A coach for the baseball team was given a negative test result for COVID-19 on Tuesday. However, the coach was later told by doctors on Wednesday that their test was actually positive.

Tom Wilson, the school’s athletic director, told KCCI that the cancellation was due to the 14-day self-quarantine the baseball team will enforce, which covers the rest of the regular season and into the postseason.

Dowling hosted Ankeny on Tuesday after the false negative test. That team has been notified of the new test results, but will not need to suspend their season.

