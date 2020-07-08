COVID-19 cases in Iowa now more than 32,000
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 414 more COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours.
As of 10:15 a.m. on July 8, the state’s data shows a total of 32,343 COVID-19 cases and 732 COVID-19 related deaths.
The state is also reporting 5,434 tests were processed over the last 24 hours. In total the state has tested 344,474 people.
Also, as of 10:15 a.m., a total of 25,868 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19. That’s an increase of 453 from this time yesterday.
In the last 24 hours 23 Iowans were hospitalized. There are currently a total of 165 Iowans hospitalized, with 44 in the ICU and 23 on ventilators.
