COVID-19 cases in Iowa now more than 32,000

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 414 more COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours.

As of 10:15 a.m. on July 8, the state’s data shows a total of 32,343 COVID-19 cases and 732 COVID-19 related deaths.

The state is also reporting 5,434 tests were processed over the last 24 hours. In total the state has tested 344,474 people.

Also, as of 10:15 a.m., a total of 25,868 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19. That’s an increase of 453 from this time yesterday.

In the last 24 hours 23 Iowans were hospitalized. There are currently a total of 165 Iowans hospitalized, with 44 in the ICU and 23 on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.