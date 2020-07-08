Cedar Falls special election results in August runoff for council seat

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A special election that meant to fill a vacated city council seat in Cedar Falls is heading to a second round of voting.

Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder announced the results on his Twitter account on Tuesday night, showing that none of the candidates on the ballot reached a simple majority of votes. By rule, the election will result in a runoff election between the top two vote-getters. In this case, LeaAnn Saul and Kelly Dunn will be the candidates on another vote on August 4.

Unofficial results:

LeaAnn Saul - 34.78%, 2,257 votes

Kelly Dunn - 28.29%, 1,836 votes

T.J. Frein - 25.25%, 1,639 votes

Penny Popp - 7.01%, 455 votes

Fred Perryman - 4.42%, 287 votes

Write-ins - 0.25%, 16 votes

21.87% of the city’s registered voters participated in Tuesday’s election, the auditor’s office said. Only 800 of the total votes were cast in-person at the single open polling place. 5,708 absentee ballots were counted as of Tuesday evening.

The winner in August will fill the seat left open by Rob Green after he won the city’s mayoral election.

