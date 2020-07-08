Advertisement

Cedar Falls special election results in August runoff for council seat

(MGN)
(MGN)(KWQC)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A special election that meant to fill a vacated city council seat in Cedar Falls is heading to a second round of voting.

Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder announced the results on his Twitter account on Tuesday night, showing that none of the candidates on the ballot reached a simple majority of votes. By rule, the election will result in a runoff election between the top two vote-getters. In this case, LeaAnn Saul and Kelly Dunn will be the candidates on another vote on August 4.

Unofficial results:

  • LeaAnn Saul - 34.78%, 2,257 votes
  • Kelly Dunn - 28.29%, 1,836 votes
  • T.J. Frein - 25.25%, 1,639 votes
  • Penny Popp - 7.01%, 455 votes
  • Fred Perryman - 4.42%, 287 votes
  • Write-ins - 0.25%, 16 votes

21.87% of the city’s registered voters participated in Tuesday’s election, the auditor’s office said. Only 800 of the total votes were cast in-person at the single open polling place. 5,708 absentee ballots were counted as of Tuesday evening.

The winner in August will fill the seat left open by Rob Green after he won the city’s mayoral election.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Over $76 million in extra state food assistance going to free and reduced lunch students

Updated: moments ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Families for students who qualify for free and reduced-cost lunch programs in school will be receiving extra food benefits from the state in order to offset extra costs from coronavirus-related school shutdowns this spring.

Iowa

Police identify fourth victim killed in Des Moines crash

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
Police have released the name of the fourth victim of a fiery single-vehicle crash southwest of downtown Des Moines.

News

Two protesters in Des Moines charged with intelligence leak

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two protesters with Black Lives Matter in Des Moines have been charged under a somewhat obscure intelligence leaking law.

News

Birx urges masking as coronavirus cases continue to mount

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Deborah Birx, of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, spoke about masking and other ways to mitigate COVID-19 spread.

Latest News

News

Gov. Reynolds pledges more mental health funding

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Reynolds said that millions more in additional state funding will go toward mental health services.

Iowa

Initial PPP Loan data shows some Iowa companies received millions but said they saved no jobs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
While other companies didn’t say if the program helped them retain any jobs at all.

Local

Iowa City day camp implements changes, limiting campers, to ensure safety during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
ith concerns around the pandemic, most overnight summer camps have closed, and even some day camps have had to shut down due to the virus.

News

Companies in Iowa that received federal PPP funds

Updated: 3 hours ago
Thousands of companies and organizations in Iowa received federal funding from the Paycheck Protection Program.

News

Iowa City summer camp adjusts to stay open during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
An Iowa City summer camp made some adjustments to stay open during the ongoing pandemic.

News

Inmate at Fort Dodge state prison dies likely due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
An inmate at a state correctional facility died due to complications from likely COVID-19.