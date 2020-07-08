Brothers now jailed in Johnson County as new details come out in Christmas morning fatal shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A criminal complaint shows the two men charged with murder in the fatal Christmas morning shooting in Coralville killed the man who had attacked their father a few hours before the shooting.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Milton McAbee and 18-year-old Elijah McAbee in Kentucky back in April. Milton McAbee is charged with 1st degree murder and Elijah McAbee is charged with 1st degree murder and attempted murder. As of July 7 they are now in the Johnson County Jail.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Christmas at an apartment complex in the area of 954 Boston Way, a couple of blocks south of Coral Ridge Mall. 30-year-old Gregory Jackson of Iowa City died and two others were hurt. At the time police say everyone involved knew each other.

During the investigation, the criminal complaint shows doctors at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics treated 56-year-old Phillip McAbee for a fractured jaw as a result of being “pistol whipped” just a few hours before the shooting. Documents show Phillip McAbee is the father of Milton and Elijah McAbee.

The document goes on to show quote “it was determined during this altercation, {Gregory} Jackson had struck Phillip McAbee, possibly pistol-whipping him, knocking him unconscious and fracturing his jaw.”

The documents explain after the attack on Phillip McAbee, people including the McAbee brothers were discussing what happened at a barbecue at the apartment complex and led to plans of retaliation against Jackson. Documents show people gathered with guns and it led to the shooting. One of the other shooting victims who survived suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder after he and Elijah McAbee fought over a gun, according to the documents. The same victim was also shot by someone in the right ankle as he ran away.

