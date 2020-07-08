Advertisement

Blake Shelton announces drive-in concert, 300 locations

Trace Adkins and girlfriend Gwen Stefani will join him
The recorded concert will feature Shelton, his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.
The recorded concert will feature Shelton, his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Country star Blake Shelton will host a drive-in concert on July 25 at over 300 locations across the United States.

The recorded concert will feature Shelton, his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.

A $115 ticket will admit one vehicle and up to six people.

Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on July 14.

Drive-in concerts have been popping up in the wake of the pandemic.

Garth Brooks performed a “one night only” drive-in concert on June 27.

Later this week, Brad Paisley will headline drive-in shows in Nashville, Tennessee; Maryland Heights, Missouri; and Noblesville, Indiana.

Fellow country artists Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi will also perform in Nashville. Nelly will join Paisley in Maryland Heights, near St. Louis.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Facebook takes down accounts tied to Roger Stone, hate group, Brazil’s president

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
Roger Stone’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were banned.

News

State received significant amounts of donated surgical masks

Updated: 16 minutes ago
State officials announced that Iowa received over $1 million in donated personal protective equipment from various sources.

Coronavirus

Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The president unleashed his threat on Twitter.

News

Wearing and maintaining a proper face covering

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
The CDC recommends a two-layer cloth mask, but Sam Jarvis with the Johnson County Public Health Department said having any face covering is better than nothing for protecting yourself and those around you.

National

AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By DOUG FEINBERG and JIMMY GOLEN
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Health official: Trump rally ‘likely’ source of virus surge

Updated: 43 minutes ago
President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa that drew thousands of people in late June, along with large protests that accompanied it, “likely contributed” to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday.

National

AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By DOUG FEINBERG and JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writers
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

National

US virus cases top 3 million, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

National

Harvard, MIT sue to block ICE rule on international students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The lawsuit, filed in Boston's federal court, seeks to prevent federal immigration authorities from enforcing the rule.

Sports

Des Moines school cancels softball, baseball after false negative COVID-19 result

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCCI
A Des Moines area private school has canceled the rest of its summer sports seasons after a coach tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.