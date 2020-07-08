Apartment building damaged by Tuesday morning fire in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A mid-morning fire on Tuesday caused damage to an apartment building on the northeast side of Iowa City, according to fire department officials.

At around 9:36 a.m., the Iowa City Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a structure fire at 671 Nex Avenue. Firefighters entered the building and located the fire in the attic. It took around two hours to extinguish the flames.

Nobody was injured in the fire. Officials estimated around $200,000 of damage was caused to the building.

The Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, North Liberty Fire Department, Coralville Fire Department, Hills Fire Department, Lone Tree Fire Department, Solon Fire Department, Swisher Fire Department, Tiffin Fire Department, West Branch Fire Department, Hills Fire Department, the Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center, Iowa City Transit, and Mid-American Energy Company assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

