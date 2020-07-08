2020 Cedar Rapids Walk for Apraxia goes virtual

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Apraxia Kids announced its 2020 Cedar Rapids Virtual Walk for Apraxia event is going virtual.

The privately released virtual ceremony will be available for registered participants on August 8. Those participating are encouraged to spread awareness by walking in their area.

The Walk for Apraxia supports children, families and professionals affected by childhood Apraxia of speech.

“Moving our annual walk events online this year means that our communities can celebrate their Apraxia Stars in a whole new way while keeping each other safe and healthy. It also allows communities that haven’t had an in-person walk in recent years to celebrate their Stars all while raising funds for Apraxia Kids”, says Sarah White, Chair of the Board for Apraxia Kids.

Childhood Apraxia of Speech (CAS) is a motor speech disorder that makes speaking difficult for children. Children with Apraxia of Speech know what they want to say, but have difficulty learning or carrying out the sequence of movements necessary for intelligible speech.

For more information, including how to register for the walk, visit https://www.apraxia-kids.org/walk-for-apraxia-splash-page/

