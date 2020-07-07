Advertisement

Waterloo police looking for missing person

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for help locating a missing person.

Michael Jensen, 46, of Waterloo, was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, plaid button up shirt, black helmet, black framed glasses. He is 5′10″, 180 pounds, and may be barefoot.

Officials said he walked away from Ravenwood Health Care at 11:20 p.m. on July 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-2515.

