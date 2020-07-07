Advertisement

Warmth and humidity hang on

By Justin Gehrts
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Don’t pin your hopes on much change in the weather the next couple of days, because it won’t be happening. Today will be pretty much the same as the past few days with a mostly sunny sky and humid highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but they’d be pretty sparse if they do develop.

Tomorrow looks like the hottest day of the week as highs creep into the lower 90s areawide. Thursday brings the best chance of rain, but even that looks like it’ll probably be scattered. A lingering shower or storm is possible Friday. Highs drop down to the middle 80s this weekend, but that sort-of cooldown doesn’t last long. A large area of heat will probably expand into the Midwest again next week.

