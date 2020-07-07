Walmart making $100,000 donation to help replace Confederate statues in U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (KCRG/ABC) - A major Arkansas-based retailer is putting up a donation to exchange its state’s Confederate-related statues at the United States Capitol building with statues of musician Johnny Cash and civil rights activist Daisy Bates.

According to ABC News, the current statues in the capitol’s National Statuary Hall collection are of former Arkansas Gov. James P. Clarke and attorney Uriah Rose. Both of those were defenders of the Confederacy.

Cash is a best-selling American musician who died in 2003. Bates was a president of the Arkansas chapter of the NAACP and advisor to the Little Rock Nine, the first students who tried to desegregate schools in Little Rock.

The replacements were part of a law that was signed in 2019 by Gov. Asa Hutchinson that would swap those statues out for Cash and Bates.

“We support the effort by the state legislature and Governor Hutchinson to honor two prominent Arkansans, civil rights pioneer Daisy Bates and music legend Johnny Cash, with statues in National Statuary Hall,” Anne Hatfield, a Walmart spokesperson, said in a statement to ABC News.

Each state has two statues in the country’s collection.

