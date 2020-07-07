US considering banning TikTok app

(CNN) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. is considering a ban on Chinese social media apps, including TikTok.

He made the remarks during an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

Pompeo said people should only download the popular video app if they want their private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.

TikTok is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, though the app has previous said it operates separately from them.

It also claims its data centers are located outside China and not subject to Chinese law.

