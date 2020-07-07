Advertisement

US considering banning TikTok app

(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. is considering a ban on Chinese social media apps, including TikTok.

He made the remarks during an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

Pompeo said people should only download the popular video app if they want their private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.

TikTok is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, though the app has previous said it operates separately from them.

It also claims its data centers are located outside China and not subject to Chinese law.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Contact tracing not possible in South, expert says

Updated: moments ago
|
Contact tracing is no longer possible across the South because of rapid coronavirus surges, a health expert says.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus ‘out of control’ in southern U.S., expert says

Updated: 16 minutes ago
One health expert says rapid surges in coronavirus cases have made contact tracing impossible across the southern U.S.

National

Trump lashes out at NASCAR for banning Confederate flag

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
The president also falsely accused the sport's only Black driver of orchestrating a "hoax" after a member of his team found a noose in his garage.

National

COVID: ‘Silent spreaders’ may pose serious threat

Updated: 39 minutes ago
There are more than 2.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., according to John’s Hopkins University.

Latest News

News

Four Oaks revitalizing homes in Wellington Heights

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Reed
Four Oaks in Cedar Rapids is starting their revitalization project in Wellington Heights back up during the pandemic. Since the 2008 flood, they have flipped more than 100 homes there. The new home they just finished working on is at 1501 Bever Avenue.

National Politics

Trump donors among early recipients of coronavirus loans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BRIAN SLODYSKO and ANGELIKI KASTANIS
As much as $273 million in federal coronavirus aid was awarded to more than 100 companies that are owned or operated by major donors to President Donald Trump’s election efforts, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal data.

National

'Silent spreaders' of coronavirus may pose serious threat as cases surge in 32 states

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A new study finds asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic people may be responsible for half of the United States' COVID-19 cases.

National

Doctors deliver baby at 5 months after pregnant mother fatally shot in Minneapolis

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police are investigating the motive for the crime, but family members believe it was domestic violence.

News

Four Oaks working to revitalize homes in Wellington Heights

Updated: 2 hours ago
Four Oaks in Cedar Rapids is starting their revitalization project in Wellington Heights back up during the pandemic. Since the 2008 flood, they have flipped more than 100 homes there. The new home they just finished working on is at 1501 Bever Avenue.

News

Four Oaks revitalizing homes in Wellington Heights

Updated: 2 hours ago
Four Oaks in Cedar Rapids is starting their revitalization project in Wellington Heights back up during the pandemic. Since the 2008 flood, they have flipped more than 100 homes there.