There’s still time to complete 2020 Census

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Complete Count Committee is reminding residents that the time to complete the 2020 Census has been extended until October 31.

A census is held once every ten years, and it allows the U.S. to get a count of all the people living in the country. That helps determine funding for public resources and state representation in Congress.

The census response period was extended until October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The census can be completed online at www.2020Census.gov. Or residents can call the U.S. Census Bureau at 844-330-2020 for English or 844-468-2020 for Spanish.

