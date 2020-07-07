Advertisement

Team of Dreams and Beyond the Game events canceled due to COVID-19

A bench sits in front of the home at the Field of Dreams movie site, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Dyersville, Iowa. Major League Baseball is building another field a few hundred yards down a corn-lined path from the famous movie site in eastern Iowa.
A bench sits in front of the home at the Field of Dreams movie site, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Dyersville, Iowa. Major League Baseball is building another field a few hundred yards down a corn-lined path from the famous movie site in eastern Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Iowa baseball events that take place at the Field of Dreams have been canceled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers announced on Tuesday the cancellation of the annual Team of Dreams event, and the planning committee behind Beyond the Game, an Iowa baseball experience, also said their event has been canceled.

This year would have been the sixth annual Team of Dreams event. Organizers were planning the event around the Major League Baseball game set to be played at the Field of Dreams on August 13 between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox.

“It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t welcome the thousands of fans who make the journey to Team of Dreams year after year,” said Keith Rahe, President & CEO of Travel Dubuque, the organization who hosts the event, “However, for everyone’s safety and due to public health concerns, we will not be planning for a 2020 event.”

Beyond the Game is planned by a committee made up of area leaders, but they decided to cancel this year for the health and well-being of the public.

“This decision was not made lightly. We realize the announcement of the MLB’s shortened season and the August 13th game being on that schedule reinvigorated the buzz around Dyersville and the area during that August timeframe,” said Mick Michel, City Administrator for the City of Dyersville. “We still look forward to this excitement, however we felt it was our responsibility to cancel Beyond the Game due to the uncertainty of the public health crisis taking place across the country.”

However, the “If You Build It Exhibit,” dedicated to the making of the movie, will still be open to visitors for the summer. But specific dates and safety precautions have yet to be announced.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

273 more COVID-19 cases and four deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 273 additional COVID-19 cases and four deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Iowa Veterans Home disciplines employees for PPE violations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Employees at the Iowa Veterans Home have been disciplined more than 20 times for personal protective equipment lapses that potentially exposed residents and staff to coronavirus.

Iowa

Iowa DOT asking for input about proposed roundabout project in Benton County

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Transportation is asking for input from the public about the proposed construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Iowa 150 with 31st Avenue and 55th Street in Benton County.

Iowa

There’s still time to complete 2020 Census

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Linn County Complete Count Committee is reminding residents that the time to complete the 2020 Census has been extended until October 31.

Latest News

National

TikTok to leave Hong Kong as security law raises questions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
TikTok says it will stop operations in Hong Kong after the city enacted a sweeping national security law last week.

Iowa

Waterloo police looking for missing person

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police are asking for help locating 46-year-old Michael Jensen.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 2 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

US considering banning TikTok app

Updated: 2 hours ago
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. is considering a ban on Chinese social media apps, including TikTok.

Iowa

‘Bruno’ tranquilized, moved outside of St. Louis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildlife officials have relocated a black bear that had wandered into a St. Louis suburb and drew a crowd of hundreds curious to see the out-of-place animal.

Local

39 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Fort Dodge Correctional Facility

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Corrections said Monday that at least 39 inmates and three staff members at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19.