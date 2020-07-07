Team of Dreams and Beyond the Game events canceled due to COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Iowa baseball events that take place at the Field of Dreams have been canceled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers announced on Tuesday the cancellation of the annual Team of Dreams event, and the planning committee behind Beyond the Game, an Iowa baseball experience, also said their event has been canceled.

This year would have been the sixth annual Team of Dreams event. Organizers were planning the event around the Major League Baseball game set to be played at the Field of Dreams on August 13 between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox.

“It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t welcome the thousands of fans who make the journey to Team of Dreams year after year,” said Keith Rahe, President & CEO of Travel Dubuque, the organization who hosts the event, “However, for everyone’s safety and due to public health concerns, we will not be planning for a 2020 event.”

Beyond the Game is planned by a committee made up of area leaders, but they decided to cancel this year for the health and well-being of the public.

“This decision was not made lightly. We realize the announcement of the MLB’s shortened season and the August 13th game being on that schedule reinvigorated the buzz around Dyersville and the area during that August timeframe,” said Mick Michel, City Administrator for the City of Dyersville. “We still look forward to this excitement, however we felt it was our responsibility to cancel Beyond the Game due to the uncertainty of the public health crisis taking place across the country.”

However, the “If You Build It Exhibit,” dedicated to the making of the movie, will still be open to visitors for the summer. But specific dates and safety precautions have yet to be announced.

