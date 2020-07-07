Advertisement

Senator Chuck Grassley to skip 2020 Republican National Convention

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley said he will not attend the 2020 Republican National Convention. The senator plans to skip the event over COVID-19 concerns.

Grassley is the oldest Republican in the Senate at 86 years old.

He currently serves as President Pro Tempore. That puts him 3rd in line of presidential succession after the Vice President and House Speaker.

President Trump is set to accept the 2020 Republican Presidential nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, in late August.

Trump plans on holding a full-scale convention at a venue that holds 15,000 people.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

‘Bruno’ tranquilized, moved outside of St. Louis

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildlife officials have relocated a black bear that had wandered into a St. Louis suburb and drew a crowd of hundreds curious to see the out-of-place animal.

Local

39 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Fort Dodge Correctional Facility

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Corrections said Monday that at least 39 inmates and three staff members at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19.

Iowa

Cedar Falls to take part in special election to fill city council seat Tuesday

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Voters in Cedar Falls will take part in a special election on Tuesday to fill an at-large city council seat the current mayor once held.

National

US considering banning TikTok app

Updated: 1 hours ago
Mike Pompeo says the United States is considering a ban on TikTok and other Chinese social media apps.

Latest News

News

Chuck Grassley to skip 2020 Republican National Convention

Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he will not attend the 2020 Republican National Convention due to COVID-19 concerns.

News

Cedar Falls to hold special election Tuesday to fill city council seat

Updated: 2 hours ago
Voters in Cedar Falls will take part in a special election to fill an at-large city council seat the current mayor once held.

News

39 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Fort Dodge Correctional Facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Corrections said Monday that at least 39 inmates and three staff members at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Black Bear who journeyed across Iowa has been tranquilized in Missouri

Updated: 2 hours ago
The black bear that was seen roaming around Iowa has been tranquilized in Missouri.

National

COVID: ‘Silent spreaders’ may pose serious threat

Updated: 2 hours ago
There are more than 2.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., according to John’s Hopkins University.

News

Four Oaks revitalizing homes in Wellington Heights

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Four Oaks in Cedar Rapids is starting their revitalization project in Wellington Heights back up during the pandemic. Since the 2008 flood, they have flipped more than 100 homes there. The new home they just finished working on is at 1501 Bever Avenue.