Senator Chuck Grassley to skip 2020 Republican National Convention

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley said he will not attend the 2020 Republican National Convention. The senator plans to skip the event over COVID-19 concerns.

Grassley is the oldest Republican in the Senate at 86 years old.

He currently serves as President Pro Tempore. That puts him 3rd in line of presidential succession after the Vice President and House Speaker.

President Trump is set to accept the 2020 Republican Presidential nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, in late August.

Trump plans on holding a full-scale convention at a venue that holds 15,000 people.

