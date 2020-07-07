Advertisement

Pipe bomb set to explode at hunting area in Boone County, officials say

Boone County Sheriff's Office officials said they discovered this unexploded pipe bomb at a hunting area in a rural part of the county on Monday, July 6, 2020.
Boone County Sheriff's Office officials said they discovered this unexploded pipe bomb at a hunting area in a rural part of the county on Monday, July 6, 2020.(Courtesy: Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOONE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have dismantled a homemade pipe bomb that was set to explode at an Iowa hunting area.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that two deputies responded Monday after receiving a report about the device that was found on the lid of a container in the area, located south of U.S. Highway 30. The post said the Iowa State Fire Marshalls Office was called and that the device was examined and dismantled.

The post said the device was “set to explode in a delayed [manner] and without any supervision.”

Evidence from the scene was gathered by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

***Please Share*** On 7/6/2020 Deputy Pontius and Deputy Godzicki responded to a hunting area south of Hwy 30 in the...

Posted by Boone County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

