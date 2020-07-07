Local restaurant uses pandemic to improve business

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Pandemic has not been easy on restaurants and bars but one local Mexican restaurant has used the pandemic to improve their business.

23-year-old Haile Duncan and Ozzie Aguirre took a leap of faith and opened up their brand new restaurant Mas Margaritas in northeast Cedar Rapids at the beginning of the year.

“We opened in January so a little less than three months we were open not being able to be a full-service restaurant was incredibly difficult,” Duncan said. “It was a little scary, a very trying time for us we never could’ve imagined the amount of support that we got from Cedar Rapids. The community really pull together and made sure they supported us.”

Duncan and Aguirre didn’t panic during the pandemic.

“We remain open, we didn’t close her doors at all. We went from one day having everybody in the restaurant the next day just doing carry out,” Duncan said.

“We have a really good team. We are like family you know. Kitchen team, outside staff, bartenders, we were able to keep them which I’m really happy with,” Aguirre said.

The two also used the Pandemic to improve their restaurant by building an outdoor patio and a new bar.

“You’re actually thinking about making it a little bigger so we can have more people over there,” Aguirre said.

Mas Margaritas has really grown their carry out during the Pandemic and that has really strengthened their business now that are back open. It wasn’t easy for a new business to go through the pandemic but now Mas Margaritas is stronger than ever.

“I definitely think it is pushed us to our limits and overcome things that I never thought possible,” Duncan said.

