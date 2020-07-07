Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-IOWA CHARGES

Black Lives Matter protesters face rare leak charge in Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors in Iowa have filed a rarely used leak charge against a Black Lives Matter protester accused of stealing a confidential police document and another who allegedly displayed it during a TV news broadcast. The two have been charged with unauthorized dissemination of intelligence data. It's a felony charge that carries up to five years in prison. The Iowa Judicial Branch says it’s only the second time the charge has been used since 2010. Des Moines police spokesman Paul Parizek says it's appropriate given the circumstances of the case. The document was a bulletin related to protesters who were under investigation for allegedly destroying a police car.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA VETERANS HOME

Iowa Veterans Home disciplines employees for mask violations

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Employees at the Iowa Veterans Home have been disciplined more than 20 times for personal protective equipment lapses that potentially exposed residents and staff to coronavirus. Commandant Timon Oujiri says the strict approach to requiring masks and other equipment when interacting with residents and colleagues has helped keep coronavirus largely out of the state’s biggest nursing home. He says 25 employees and seven residents have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic and all have recovered. Oujiri says he considers that a major success, noting that the Marshalltown home has 456 residents and 900 employees. Nineteen employees have been suspended or reprimanded for potentially exposing residents or staff, and two others were fired during their probationary periods.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MENTAL HEALTH

Iowa governor to use $50M in federal money for mental health

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will spend $50 million in federal funding on adult and childhood mental health and substance abuse programs. The money is part of the state’s allocation from the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package that was approved by Congress and signed by the president in March. Reynolds says $30 million will be used for mental health services administered regionally across the state. The remaining $20 million will go to mental health and substance abuse providers to cover increased costs. Reynolds says stress caused by the coronavirus has increased the need for mental health services.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GOP-CONVENTION

Two senior GOP senators to skip convention in Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — A pair of the Senate’s most senior Republicans are skipping the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, where President Donald Trump will be nominated for a second term. Iowa's Charles Grassley, who is 86, and Tennessee's Lamar Alexander, who is 80, are staying away as the coronavirus pandemic spikes in Florida and takes a higher toll on older people. Grassley was explicit, saying he's skipping the gathering “because of the virus.” Alexander' was less so. His office acknowledged in a statement that choices must be made and said the senator believes the seats "should be reserved for those who have not had that privilege” of attending the event.

PIPE BOMB-HUNTING AREA

Sheriff's Office: Pipe bomb set to explode at hunting area

BOONE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have dismantled a homemade pipe bomb that was set to explode at an Iowa hunting area. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that two deputies responded Monday after receiving a report about the device that was found on the lid of a container in the area. The post said the Iowa State Fire Marshalls Office was called and that the device was examined and dismantled. The post said the device was “set to explode in a delayed manor and without any supervision."

MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING

Corps decreasing water flowing into lower Missouri River

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The amount of water being released into the Missouri River from a dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border is being decreased because less water is expected to flow into the river this year. That means the risk of a repeat of last year’s massive flooding along the river has been reduced. The reduction is possible because the region received less precipitation than expected this spring and the summer is expected to be drier than normal. The corps estimated Tuesday that 31.2 million acre feet of water will flow down the river this year. That is roughly 1 million acre feet lower than the previous forecast.