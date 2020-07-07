Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GRASSLEY

Iowa's Grassley to skip GOP convention due to virus concerns

Iowa U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley will not be attending the Republican National Convention for the first time in his 40-year Senate career due to concerns about the coronavirus. Grassley says moving the convention to Florida was probably the right thing to do since North Carolina officials didn’t feel it was safe. He says he thinks the Republican Party should have a convention but do it as safely as possible, and that includes wearing face masks and social distancing. The convention is now scheduled to begin on Aug. 24 in Jacksonville, Florida, where officials began requiring face masks in public a week ago.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA VETERANS HOME

Iowa Veterans Home disciplines employees for mask violations

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Employees at the Iowa Veterans Home have been disciplined more than 20 times for personal protective equipment lapses that potentially exposed residents and staff to coronavirus. Commandant Timon Oujiri says the strict approach to requiring masks and other equipment when interacting with residents and colleagues has helped keep coronavirus largely out of the state’s biggest nursing home. He says 25 employees and seven residents have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic and all have recovered. Oujiri says he considers that a major success, noting that the Marshalltown home has 456 residents and 900 employees. Nineteen employees have been suspended or reprimanded for potentially exposing residents or staff, and two others were fired during their probationary periods.

DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE

Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline shut down for additional environmental review more than three years after it began pumping oil. The ruling Monday hands a victory to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and delivers a blow to President Donald Trump’s efforts to weaken public health and environmental protections his administration views as obstacles to businesses. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., wrote that he was “mindful of the disruption” that shutting down the pipeline would cause, but that it must be done within 30 days. Pipeline owner Energy Transfer says it will ask a court to halt the order.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMALL BUSINESS LOANS-IOWA

Thousands of Iowa companies get federal virus-related loans

The federal government says about 6,000 Iowa businesses received loans of $150,000 or more from the Paycheck Protection Program, requiring them to list their business names and addresses. The list released Monday by the Treasury Department includes churches, manufacturers, car dealerships, farm-related organizations and hospitals. Among them is firearms accessories company Brownells Inc. and King Contracting, the construction company founded by U.S. Rep. Steve King but sold to his son in 2003. Another 52,500 Iowa businesses and nonprofit organizations received less than $150,000 and weren’t named by the Trump administration. That secrecy spurred a lawsuit by news organizations including The Associated Press.

BEAR RELOCATED

Wandering bear tranquilized, moved outside of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wildlife officials have relocated a black bear that had wandered into a St. Louis suburb and drew a crowd of hundreds curious to see the out-of-place animal. The bear has been popular on social media pages for weeks as it plodded hundreds of miles from Wisconsin, through Illinois and briefly into Iowa before wandering into Missouri. Wildlife officials say they were spurred to take action over the weekend when the bear — dubbed “Bruno” on social media — found itself in the Wentzville city limits and corned between Interstates 70 and 40. Conservation officers tranquilized the bear Sunday and moved it to an undisclosed area outside of St. Louis.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

Iowa officials report 417 more positive coronavirus cases

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced four additional positive coronavirus tests on Monday along with one negative test. KGAN-TV reports that the new cases bring the number of positive tests in the athletics department to 21 on 392 total tests. The department is not disclosing which sports the positive tests stem from or if they are athletes or staff. Statewide, the number of confirmed cases rose by 417 to 31,660. The state’s health department also reported two more deaths, bringing the total to 723.