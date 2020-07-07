Advertisement

Judge rejects Dakota Access request for emergency order

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, provided by Morton County Sheriff's Department, law enforcement and protesters clash near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Cannon Ball, N.D. A federal judge on Monday, July 6, 2020 sided with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done. (Morton County Sheriff's Department via AP, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, provided by Morton County Sheriff's Department, law enforcement and protesters clash near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Cannon Ball, N.D. A federal judge on Monday, July 6, 2020 sided with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done. (Morton County Sheriff's Department via AP, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge rejected a request for an emergency order to delay the process of shutting down the Dakota Access pipeline while attorneys appeal a ruling to shutter the pipeline during the course of an environmental review.

Pipeline attorneys filed the motion — along with a notice of appeal — late Monday after U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled to stop the flow of oil by Aug. 5.

In denying the request for an expedited ruling, Boasberg said Tuesday he will schedule a status hearing to discuss scheduling when he receives the Dakota Access motion to keep the pipeline running.

Dakota Access attorney William Scherman said in his motion filed Monday that shutting down the pipeline requires a number of time-consuming and expensive steps that would take “well more” than 30 days.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden wants US to produce more of its own pandemic supplies

Updated: moments ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden is promising to shift production of medical equipment and other key pandemic-fighting products “back to U.S. soil,” creating jobs and bolstering a domestic supply chain he says has been exposed as inadequate and vulnerable by the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By MARCELO DE SOUSA and DAVID BILLER
Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia on Tuesday.

National

Police investigating after human head found on the side of a roadway in Florida

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Law enforcement is investigating a human head that was found on the side of a roadway in St. Petersburg.

National

1 person injured, lockdown lifted at California Marine Corps base

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The U.S. Marine Corps says a person who was surrounded by military police responding to reports of an active shooter on a California Marine Corps base has suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

National

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL and CAMILLE FASSETT Associated Press
A national nursing union is concerned that gear has to be reused.

Latest News

National

EPA approves first surface disinfectant products tested for the coronavirus

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved two products for killing the novel coronavirus on surfaces following laboratory testing.

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds announces $50 million in funding for mental health systems in Iowa

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Gov. Reynolds announced on Tuesday the state is allocating more than $50 million in CARES funding to Iowa’s mental health systems.

National

Dunkin’ is closing 450 stores by end of year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.

National

Dog dispute led to shooting, 3 deaths in Florida, authorities say

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police said a shooting that left three people dead, including a teenage girl, started with a court dispute over a dog.

News

Waterloo police looking for missing person - Michael Jensen

Updated: 1 hours ago
Michael Jensen, 46, of Waterloo, was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, plaid button up shirt, black helmet, black framed glasses. He is 5′10″, 180 pounds, and may be barefoot.