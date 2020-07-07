Iowa News Digest

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Iowa. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org. Iowa News Editor Scott McFetridge can also be reached at 515-243-3281 or smcfetridge@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-IOWA CHARGES

IOWA CITY — IOWA CITY — Prosecutors in Iowa are pursuing a rarely used felony leak charge against a Black Lives Matter protester accused of stealing a confidential police document and another who later discussed it on television. By Ryan J. Foley. UPCOMING: 350 words.

DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE

FARGO, N.D. — A federal judge rejected a request for an emergency order to delay the process of shutting down the Dakota Access pipeline while attorneys appeal a ruling to shutter the pipeline during the course of an environmental review. SENT: 275 words.

AROUND THE STATE:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA VETERANS HOME

MARSHALLTOWN — Employees at the Iowa Veterans Home have been disciplined more than 20 times for personal protective equipment lapses that potentially exposed residents and staff to coronavirus. SENT: 200 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MENTAL HEALTH

URBANDALE — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will spend $50 million in federal funding on adult and childhood mental health and substance abuse programs. The money is part of the state’s allocation from the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package that was approved by Congress and signed by the president in March. By David Pitt. UPCOMING: 175 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOP CONVENTION

WASHINGTON — Two of the Senate’s most senior Republicans are skipping the GOP national convention in Jacksonville, Florida, where President Donald Trump will be nominated for a second term. Sens. Charles Grassley of Iowa, 86, and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, 80, are staying away from the gathering as the coronavirus pandemic spikes in Florida and takes a high toll on older people. By Laurie Kellman and David Pitt. UPCOMING: 650 words.

IN BRIEF:

MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING — The amount of water being released into the Missouri River from a dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border is being decreased because less water is expected to flow into the river this year, so the risk of a repeat of last year’s massive flooding along the river has been reduced.

BEAR RELOCATED — Wildlife officials have relocated a black bear that had wandered into a St. Louis suburb and drew a crowd of hundreds curious to see the out-of-place animal. The bear has been popular on social media pages for weeks as it plodded hundreds of miles from Wisconsin, through Illinois and briefly into Iowa before wandering into Missouri.

SPORTS:

None this hour.

____

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.