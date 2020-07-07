Iowa DOT asking for input about proposed roundabout project in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation is asking for input from the public about the proposed construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Iowa 150 with 31st Avenue and 55th Street in Benton County.

The roundabout would also remove the curve at Iowa 150.

A public, online meeting is available to view on the Iowa DOT’s website: https://www.news.iowadot.gov/pim/

The meeting has information about the project, and you can watch it at any time.

The Iowa DOT would like residents of Benton County to watch the video meeting and offer feedback.

