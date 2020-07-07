Advertisement

Iowa City day camp implements changes, limiting campers, to ensure safety during pandemic

By Aaron Scheinblum
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - With concerns around the pandemic, most overnight summer camps have closed, including Camp Tanager in Mt. Vernon and Camp Wapsie in Coggon. Even some day camps have had to shut down due to the virus.

One camp in Iowa City, the Iowa City Fab Lab, made major changes to still stay open. For Kirk Cheyney, the lab’s owner, it’s his playground. For everybody else, it is a place for people, usually adults, to create.

“So if anyone has a hobby that they need the tool for, they want to learn a new hobby, they want to get better at what they do, that’s why we’re here,” Cheyney said.

During the summer months, they go through a slight transition during the daytime hours into a summer camp.

“People need to go to work,” Cheyney said. “There are some people who need child care, they need someone to watch their kids, and it’s really hard right now.”

Cheyney said hosting the day camp is something they have done in years past in an effort to teach kids valuable tools through STEM education, with key attention to detail. But the pandemic this year has forced them to make some cuts.

“We decided to knock it from 30 children down to ten max,” Cheyney said. “So they can be as spread out as possible.”

Even though there are fewer people, in some aspects, it is more work. But Cheyney knows it is a necessary one if they are going to keep kids coming in.

“A sharper tool is a safer tool,” Cheyney said. “Infections happen when people are not paying attention. So pandemic or not, be clean be safe.”

A lesson he is proud to teach while young students are out of the classroom.

“It’s really important to show kids that they can do these things and it’s okay to screw up,” Cheyney said. “It’s okay to try again. It’s okay to not be good at something and become better.”

