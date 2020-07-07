Investigation underway after reported armed robbery in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Cedar Falls are investigating following a report of an armed robbery on Monday.

At around 8:45 p.m., the Cedar Falls Police Department sent officers to a report of an incident at College Square Mall. According to officers, the victim said he was waiting at the mall to meet with a person and was approached by two suspects. The victim said that they demanded money and other items while displaying a handgun and a knife.

The suspects took the victim’s cash and left in a vehicle.

No other description of the suspects or vehicle were available.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.