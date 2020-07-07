Advertisement

Initial PPP Loan data shows some Iowa companies received millions but said they saved no jobs

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The initial data released from the Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration on the Paycheck Protection Program shows some Iowa companies received millions in potentially forgivable loans but saved no jobs.

While other companies didn’t say if the program helped them retain any jobs at all. The program gave out more than $500 billion in potentially forgivable loans to small businesses to pay their employees during the COVID-19 crisis. The loan amounts will be forgiven as long as:

  • The loan proceeds are used to cover payroll costs, and most mortgage interest, rent, and utility costs over the 8 week period after the loan is made
  • Employee and compensation levels are maintained. Payroll costs are capped at $100,000 on an annualized basis for each employee

The data was released after a number of media outlets sued for the data. However, this release is not fully transparent because it doesn’t give the names of the businesses who received a loan for less than $150,000 and does not give the exact amount a loan was worth for a company that received more than $150,000.

The program has been criticized because some larger companies, like Shake Shack and the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, received money from the program. This data released, which includes business names, has brought new criticisms to the program because it shows companies connected to multiple representatives in congress, federal department heads, private schools, and larger companies receiving more money from the program.

Other notable recipients include Kayne West’s clothing line, private equity firms, asset management companies, the Girl Scouts, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, TGI Fridays, and P.F. Changs.

