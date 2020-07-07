Advertisement

Hot and Humid

By Joe Winters
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The weather this week is really more of the same. Warm and muggy conditions persist and any showers/storms that have developed dissipate by sunset. As the ridge intensifies on Wednesday warmer weather builds. Highs should make the 90s throughout eastern Iowa with a heat index near 100 possible. A better chance for showers and storms, scattered through they maybe develops Thursday.

Warmth and humidity hang on

By Justin Gehrts
Don't pin your hopes on much change in the weather the next couple of days, because it won't be happening.

Warm and muggy air with isolated storms remains the forecast this week.

By Joe Winters
Our weather stays on repeat today

By Justin Gehrts
Today's going to look and feel about the same as the past couple of days have.

This warm spell is a little unusual

By Justin Gehrts
We’re in the midst of an interesting bout of heat.

