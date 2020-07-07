Hot and Humid

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The weather this week is really more of the same. Warm and muggy conditions persist and any showers/storms that have developed dissipate by sunset. As the ridge intensifies on Wednesday warmer weather builds. Highs should make the 90s throughout eastern Iowa with a heat index near 100 possible. A better chance for showers and storms, scattered through they maybe develops Thursday.

