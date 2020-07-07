Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CDT

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline shut down for additional environmental review more than three years after it began pumping oil. The ruling Monday hands a victory to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and delivers a blow to President Donald Trump’s efforts to weaken public health and environmental protections his administration views as obstacles to businesses. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., wrote that he was “mindful of the disruption” that shutting down the pipeline would cause, but that it must be done within 30 days. Pipeline owner Energy Transfer says it will ask a court to halt the order.

UNDATED (AP) — The federal government says about 6,000 Iowa businesses received loans of $150,000 or more from the Paycheck Protection Program, requiring them to list their business names and addresses. The list released Monday by the Treasury Department includes churches, manufacturers, car dealerships, farm-related organizations and hospitals. Among them is firearms accessories company Brownells Inc. and King Contracting, the construction company founded by U.S. Rep. Steve King but sold to his son in 2003. Another 52,500 Iowa businesses and nonprofit organizations received less than $150,000 and weren’t named by the Trump administration. That secrecy spurred a lawsuit by news organizations including The Associated Press.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wildlife officials have relocated a black bear that had wandered into a St. Louis suburb and drew a crowd of hundreds curious to see the out-of-place animal. The bear has been popular on social media pages for weeks as it plodded hundreds of miles from Wisconsin, through Illinois and briefly into Iowa before wandering into Missouri. Wildlife officials say they were spurred to take action over the weekend when the bear — dubbed “Bruno” on social media — found itself in the Wentzville city limits and corned between Interstates 70 and 40. Conservation officers tranquilized the bear Sunday and moved it to an undisclosed area outside of St. Louis.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced four additional positive coronavirus tests on Monday along with one negative test. KGAN-TV reports that the new cases bring the number of positive tests in the athletics department to 21 on 392 total tests. The department is not disclosing which sports the positive tests stem from or if they are athletes or staff. Statewide, the number of confirmed cases rose by 417 to 31,660. The state’s health department also reported two more deaths, bringing the total to 723.