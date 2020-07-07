Group plans “Back the Blue” event in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A group in eastern Iowa said recent protests are casting law enforcement and other first responders in a bad light.

So this weekend, they’re planning to show them support by holding a “Back the Blue, Back the Green Freedom March” on Saturday, July 11, at 10:00 a.m. The event starts at the corner of First Avenue and First Street W.

Organizer Michael Lambert, of Van Horne, said they’re encouraging people to bring signs and flags to show their appreciation for law enforcement, military, and first responders. Lambert said this event is not a counter-protest against other recent protests against racism and police brutality.

“We all, you know, know Black Lives Matter, and we all appreciate everything that they’re doing,” Lambert said. “It’s just, we want to get out and show our support to the local law enforcement. A lot of them don’t have voices right now, and especially across this country, some places are worse. So we just wanted to get together.”

Lambert said they will do some walking on Saturday up First Avenue, along with a plan to hold a moment of silence for fallen officers.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.