Gov. Reynolds decries local mandatory mask wearing

By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says city and county officials in Iowa do not have the authority to implement mandatory mask-wearing unless the governor says they can.

Reynolds on Tuesday reiterated her stance when asked about a proclamation signed by Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson on Sunday requiring residents to wear a face-covering in public. Reynolds says local government officials cannot under Iowa law implement orders that conflict with public health declarations of the governor.

Reynolds also acknowledges spikes in cases in some counties among young adults. She says if it’s tied to bars she may consider limiting hours or rolling back “some of the mitigation efforts on bars.”

