Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds announces $50 million in funding for mental health systems in Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the Statehouse, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the Statehouse, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds announced on Tuesday the state is allocating more than $50 million in CARES funding to Iowa’s mental health systems.

$30 million will be directed to mental health regions to support ongoing adult and children’s mental health services and to help cover the increased needs that have resulted from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

$20 million will go to mental health and substance abuse providers to cover increased cost during the pandemic.

This is in addition to the nearly $1 million from FEMA that went to the Department of Human Services for crisis counseling services. 

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Judge rejects Dakota Access request for emergency order

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge rejected a request for an emergency order to delay the process of shutting down the Dakota Access pipeline while attorneys appeal a ruling to shutter the pipeline during the course of an environmental review.

News

Waterloo police looking for missing person - Michael Jensen

Updated: 1 hours ago
Michael Jensen, 46, of Waterloo, was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, plaid button up shirt, black helmet, black framed glasses. He is 5′10″, 180 pounds, and may be barefoot.

News

1 person injured, lockdown lifted at California Marine Corps base

Updated: 1 hours ago
The U.S. Marine Corps says a person who was surrounded by military police responding to reports of an active shooter on a California Marine Corps base has suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

News

Fauci warns US is still "knee-deep" in the first wave of the coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci said we are still "knee-deep" in the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak in the US and the current state is "really not good."

Latest News

News

Four Oaks revitalizing homes in Wellington Heights

Updated: 1 hours ago
Four Oaks in Cedar Rapids is starting their revitalization project in Wellington Heights back up during the pandemic. Since the 2008 flood, they have flipped more than 100 homes there. The new home they just finished working on is at 1501 Bever Avenue.

News

Traffic snarls near Dubuque Starbucks lead to fine, engineering solutions

Updated: 1 hours ago
The City of Dubuque has fined the Starbucks located on Highway 20 for $750 for causing traffic problems.

Iowa

Team of Dreams and Beyond the Game events canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two Iowa baseball events that take place at the Field of Dreams have been canceled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Iowa

273 more COVID-19 cases and four deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 273 additional COVID-19 cases and four deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Iowa Veterans Home disciplines employees for PPE violations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Employees at the Iowa Veterans Home have been disciplined more than 20 times for personal protective equipment lapses that potentially exposed residents and staff to coronavirus.

Iowa

Iowa DOT asking for input about proposed roundabout project in Benton County

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Transportation is asking for input from the public about the proposed construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Iowa 150 with 31st Avenue and 55th Street in Benton County.