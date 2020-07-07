Gov. Reynolds announces $50 million in funding for mental health systems in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds announced on Tuesday the state is allocating more than $50 million in CARES funding to Iowa’s mental health systems.

$30 million will be directed to mental health regions to support ongoing adult and children’s mental health services and to help cover the increased needs that have resulted from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

$20 million will go to mental health and substance abuse providers to cover increased cost during the pandemic.

This is in addition to the nearly $1 million from FEMA that went to the Department of Human Services for crisis counseling services.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.