Fort Dodge inmate dies from apparent COVID-19

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - An inmate at a north-central Iowa prison has died from complications likely due to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to officials.

Ray Allen Vanlengen, 71, of Black Hawk County, died on Monday, July 6 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He was an inmate at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility who was serving a 100-year-maximum sentence for four convictions of second-degree sexual abuse.

The Iowa Department of Corrections described Vanlengen’s death as “likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and multiple preexisting medical conditions.” There will be no autopsy.

The Fort Dodge state prison is the location of the state’s largest outbreak of the disease at a correctional facility. The latest test results from the facility showed 61 inmates infected along with five staff members.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.