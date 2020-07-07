Advertisement

Fireworks vendors say sales were up after many 4th of July shows canceled

By Aaron Scheinblum
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The owners of fireworks stores and tents said it was a big year for sales after many cities canceled their public shows on the Fourth of July.

Paul Myers, the owner of Boom Boom Billy’s in Marion, said even though he has not gone through the official numbers yet, he believes sales were up about 20% compared to previous years. He said they bought extra inventory this year to try and meet demand, and that, in turn, led to more sales.

Myers said with the larger shows canceled in eastern Iowa, it was natural to try and fill that void.

“People want to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks,” Myers said. “And unfortunately since we couldn’t do it with the Freedom Festival, a lot of people did it in their backyard. And at least here in Marion, that’s legal. And then out in the county that’s legal. And so I’m happy that we were able to help people out with that.”

Myers said, even though temporary fireworks stands can operate until July 8, many will close before then. Fireworks tents set up in towns like Shueyville, North Liberty, and Coralville, have already emptied their tents and closed.

