Dubuque City Council votes to delay possible expansion of Five Flags Center

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - An expansion for the Five Flags event center in Dubuque will not happen until at least 2022 following action taken by the city council on Monday.

The council voted 5-2 to table that renovation project.

The council had previously unanimously approved a vote in September for the public to decide on the $74 million dollar renovation.

Council members approving of the delay said a vote this year would not let people make an educated decision on the project. However, others argued that delaying the project until 2022 will just make the renovations more expensive.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.