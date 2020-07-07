Advertisement

Dubuque City Council votes to delay possible expansion of Five Flags Center

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - An expansion for the Five Flags event center in Dubuque will not happen until at least 2022 following action taken by the city council on Monday.

The council voted 5-2 to table that renovation project.

The council had previously unanimously approved a vote in September for the public to decide on the $74 million dollar renovation.

Council members approving of the delay said a vote this year would not let people make an educated decision on the project. However, others argued that delaying the project until 2022 will just make the renovations more expensive.

