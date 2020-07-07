Advertisement

COVID: ‘Silent spreaders’ may pose serious threat

A new study finds asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic people may be responsible for half of the United States' COVID-19 cases.
A new study finds asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic people may be responsible for half of the United States' COVID-19 cases.
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There are more than 2.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., according to John’s Hopkins University.

Medical experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, warn the country is still heading in the wrong direction.

“This is a public health crisis for our nation,” Baylor College of Medicine’s Dr. Peter Hotez said.

Johns Hopkins University reports the number of known cases in the U.S. doubles roughly every month.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms and her husband are among the latest to test positive for the virus.

“This is scary,” Mayor Bottoms said. “We’ve done all the things that we thought we should do and for us to test positive I think really speaks to how easily this virus is spread.”

A new study published in the proceedings of the national academy of sciences finds asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic people may be responsible for half of the country’s COVID-19 cases.

“About 20 percent of people will need hospitalization,” former White House Adviser Dr. Jonathan Reiner said. “About 20 percent of those people will need critical care. And if you end up on a ventilator, 80 percent of those people will die.”

New cases are surging in at least 32 states and some fear a lack of social distancing during the July 4 weekend may cause those numbers to keep climbing.

“We’re soon going to get to the point where everybody in the United States knows somebody personally who’s very sick with COVID-19,” Dr. Hotez said. “That is going to have an incredibly destabilizing effect on the country.”

Some medical experts say the coronavirus has the ability to float and can be transmitted by air droplets.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Contact tracing not possible in South, expert says

Updated: moments ago
|
Contact tracing is no longer possible across the South because of rapid coronavirus surges, a health expert says.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus ‘out of control’ in southern U.S., expert says

Updated: 16 minutes ago
One health expert says rapid surges in coronavirus cases have made contact tracing impossible across the southern U.S.

National

US considering banning TikTok app

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Mike Pompeo says the United States is considering a ban on TikTok and other Chinese social media apps.

National

Trump lashes out at NASCAR for banning Confederate flag

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
The president also falsely accused the sport's only Black driver of orchestrating a "hoax" after a member of his team found a noose in his garage.

Latest News

News

Four Oaks revitalizing homes in Wellington Heights

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Reed
Four Oaks in Cedar Rapids is starting their revitalization project in Wellington Heights back up during the pandemic. Since the 2008 flood, they have flipped more than 100 homes there. The new home they just finished working on is at 1501 Bever Avenue.

National Politics

Trump donors among early recipients of coronavirus loans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BRIAN SLODYSKO and ANGELIKI KASTANIS
As much as $273 million in federal coronavirus aid was awarded to more than 100 companies that are owned or operated by major donors to President Donald Trump’s election efforts, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal data.

National

'Silent spreaders' of coronavirus may pose serious threat as cases surge in 32 states

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A new study finds asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic people may be responsible for half of the United States' COVID-19 cases.

National

Doctors deliver baby at 5 months after pregnant mother fatally shot in Minneapolis

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police are investigating the motive for the crime, but family members believe it was domestic violence.

News

Four Oaks working to revitalize homes in Wellington Heights

Updated: 2 hours ago
Four Oaks in Cedar Rapids is starting their revitalization project in Wellington Heights back up during the pandemic. Since the 2008 flood, they have flipped more than 100 homes there. The new home they just finished working on is at 1501 Bever Avenue.

News

Four Oaks revitalizing homes in Wellington Heights

Updated: 2 hours ago
Four Oaks in Cedar Rapids is starting their revitalization project in Wellington Heights back up during the pandemic. Since the 2008 flood, they have flipped more than 100 homes there.