COVID: ‘Silent spreaders’ may pose serious threat

(CNN) - There are more than 2.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., according to John’s Hopkins University.

Medical experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, warn the country is still heading in the wrong direction.

“This is a public health crisis for our nation,” Baylor College of Medicine’s Dr. Peter Hotez said.

Johns Hopkins University reports the number of known cases in the U.S. doubles roughly every month.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms and her husband are among the latest to test positive for the virus.

“This is scary,” Mayor Bottoms said. “We’ve done all the things that we thought we should do and for us to test positive I think really speaks to how easily this virus is spread.”

A new study published in the proceedings of the national academy of sciences finds asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic people may be responsible for half of the country’s COVID-19 cases.

“About 20 percent of people will need hospitalization,” former White House Adviser Dr. Jonathan Reiner said. “About 20 percent of those people will need critical care. And if you end up on a ventilator, 80 percent of those people will die.”

New cases are surging in at least 32 states and some fear a lack of social distancing during the July 4 weekend may cause those numbers to keep climbing.

“We’re soon going to get to the point where everybody in the United States knows somebody personally who’s very sick with COVID-19,” Dr. Hotez said. “That is going to have an incredibly destabilizing effect on the country.”

Some medical experts say the coronavirus has the ability to float and can be transmitted by air droplets.

