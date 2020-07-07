Advertisement

Corps decreasing water flowing into lower Missouri River

The Missouri River flows a few miles upstream from its confluence with the Mississippi River Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Florissant, Mo.
The Missouri River flows a few miles upstream from its confluence with the Mississippi River Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Florissant, Mo.(Jeff Roberson | AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The amount of water being released into the Missouri River from a dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border is being decreased because less water is expected to flow into the river this year, so the risk of a repeat of last year’s massive flooding along the river has been reduced.

The reduction is possible because the region received less precipitation than expected this spring and this summer is expected to be drier than normal.

The Corps now estimates that 31.2 million acre-feet of water will flow down the river this year. That is roughly 1 million acre-feet lower than the previous forecast.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds decries local mandatory mask wearing

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Gov. Kim Reynolds says city and county officials in Iowa do not have the authority to implement mandatory mask-wearing unless the governor says they can.

Iowa

Fort Dodge inmate dies from apparent COVID-19

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
An inmate at a north-central Iowa prison has died from complications likely due to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to officials.

National

Walmart making $100,000 donation to help replace Confederate statues in U.S. Capitol

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff and ABC News
A major Arkansas-based retailer is putting up a donation to exchange its state’s Confederate-related statues at the United States Capitol building with statues of musician Johnny Cash and civil rights activist Daisy Bates.

Iowa

Black Lives Matter protesters face rare leak charge in Des Moines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
Prosecutors in Iowa have filed a rarely used leak charge against a Black Lives Matter protester accused of stealing a confidential police document and another who allegedly displayed it during a TV news broadcast.

Latest News

Iowa

Pipe bomb set to explode at hunting area in Boone County, officials say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Authorities have dismantled a homemade pipe bomb that was set to explode at an Iowa hunting area.

National

As COVID-19 cases spike, Dr. Deborah Birx emphasizes mask-wearing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Peter Zampa
The White House coronavirus task force says it is working behind the scenes to mitigate the continued threat.

Local

Investigation underway after reported armed robbery in Cedar Falls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement officials in Cedar Falls are investigating following a report of an armed robbery on Monday.

News

The Iowa Department of Transportation is asking for input about a proposed roundabout

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Transportation is asking for input from the public about the proposed construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Iowa 150 with 31st Avenue and 55th Street in Benton County.

Iowa

Change of venue request filed for man accused of killing Fort Dodge pastor

Updated: 4 hours ago
The attorney representing the man accused of killing Fort Dodge pastor has requested a change of venue.

News

Attorney for man accused of killing Fort Dodge pastor requests change of venue

Updated: 4 hours ago
Attorney for man accused of killing Fort Dodge pastor requests change of venue