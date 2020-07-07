Advertisement

Change of venue request filed for man accused of killing Fort Dodge pastor

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCCI) — The attorney representing the man accused of killing Fort Dodge pastor has requested a change of venue.

Joshua Pendleton is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Pastor Allen Henderson in Fort Dodge on Oct. 2, 2019.

The defense argued in part, “The Court should grant a change of venue in this case because the degree of prejudice in Webster County creates a substantial likelihood that the Defendant cannot obtain a fair and impartial trial.”

Court documents filed Monday show the prosecution does not resist the change of venue request, and the parties have agreed upon Scott County as the venue.

In January, Pendleton’s attorney filed a request for Pendleton to be evaluated after he had been acting in an “irrational manner” while at the Webster County Jail. Judge Gina Badding ruled that there was probable cause that Pendleton was “suffering from a mental disorder which prevents him from appreciating the charge, understanding the proceedings, or assisting effectively in his defense.”

Pendleton was then placed in a mental health facility and a competency evaluation was ordered.

In a competency hearing held June 2 in Webster County, the competency evaluation was read by a psychiatrist.

Judge Badding then ruled Pendleton competent to stand trial. She ordered criminal proceedings to resume while Pendleton continues treatment.

A trial date has not yet been set. Badding will decide on the change of venue request as well.

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

