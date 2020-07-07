Cedar Falls to take part in special election to fill city council seat Tuesday

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in Cedar Falls will take part in a special election on Tuesday to fill an at-large city council seat the current mayor once held.

Rob Green left the post on the city council after he won the Cedar Falls mayoral race.

City council appointed someone to fill the vacancy last year, but some disagreed. So they submitted a petition asking for an election.

The election was originally set for March but got pushed back due to the pandemic.

The county has sent out absentee ballot request forms and is encouraging people to vote by mail.

