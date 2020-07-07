Advertisement

Background checks for gun sales set record again in June

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gun sales are shooting up again in 2020.

The number of background checks for gun sales during June 2020 was the most since data for the program began in November 1998. The previous record was set in March 2020.

The FBI performed more than 3.9 million background checks through its National Instant Criminal Background Check System, which occurs every time a prospective buyer purchases a firearm through a federal firearms licensee. These background checks confirm the buyer has no criminal record or isn’t ineligible to purchase a firearm.

There were just under 25,000 background checks performed in Iowa during June, which was their second-highest total this year.

Matt Schrantz, who is a store manager at Palo Outdoors, said business this year for his shop has been great. He believes the pandemic is giving people more reasons to be outside.

“Everything outdoors is gaining popularity,” Schrantz said. “A lot of it is because of what’s going on. I mean it’s not just guns and all that. It’s archery, it’s fishing, it’s anything that has to do with the outdoors.”

Schrantz said he’s noticed an uptake in hunting licenses as well.

The number of background checks done in 2020 is on pace to break the record for the number of background checks done in a single year. This year the FBI has done 19,180,047 background checks. Last year, the FBI did about 28 million background checks, which is the current record-holder.

