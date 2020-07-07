Advertisement

AMBER alert issued for 10-year-old girl missing from Baraboo, Wis.

Kodie is described as 4′8″, approximately 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
By Jackson Danbeck and Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - An AMBER alert has been issued for a 10-year old girl in Baraboo, Wisconsin, who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Baraboo police say Kodie B. Dutcher was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

Kodie is described as 4′8″, approximately 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jean overalls.

A ground search started at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and a family member tells NBC15 crews that volunteers from the community are helping with the search in a wooded forest near Baraboo. Anyone in the community who wants to help in the search is asked to go to the Baraboo Civic Center, 124 2nd Street, to check in.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said in a separate release that Kodie recently moved to the area. They believe she may have taken an unknown amount of pills and may harm herself. Police say she left her cell phone and shoes at home.

Contact Baraboo police at at 608-356-4895 if you have any information.

Baraboo Police Captain Rob Sinden said overnight crews were using drones, working with the Wisconsin DNR to conduct an air search of the area, but were not able to locate Kodie.

An AMBER alert has been issued for a 10-year old girl in Baraboo who was last seen Monday afternoon.
An AMBER alert has been issued for a 10-year old girl in Baraboo who was last seen Monday afternoon.(Kodie Dutcher's family)

Authorities are asking people to not try and search heavily wooded areas or cornfields during overnight hours. They say the terrain in the area could be dangerous. They are also asking people to not go on private property.

They said they appreciate people trying to help and will advise if additional assistance is needed.

“It doesn’t feel real,” said Kodie’s aunt Mackenzie Bielicki. “I just kind of thought like she’d be hiding somewhere and went to a friend’s house and we’d find her. We’ve gotta find her.”

“There’s a bunch of information that we’re not ready to release yet that caused us concern for the welfare of this young lady, and we want to do everything we can to get the word out,” said Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has the following recommended criteria for law enforcement to issue an AMBER alert:

• Child must be 17 years of age or younger

• Child must be in danger of serious bodily harm or death.

• Initiating agency must have enough descriptive information about the child, the suspect and/or the suspect vehicle to believe an immediate broadcast alert will help locate the child.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

There’s still time to complete 2020 Census

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Linn County Complete Count Committee is reminding residents that the time to complete the 2020 Census has been extended until October 31.

National

TikTok to leave Hong Kong as security law raises questions

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
TikTok says it will stop operations in Hong Kong after the city enacted a sweeping national security law last week.

Iowa

Waterloo police looking for missing person

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police are asking for help locating 46-year-old Michael Jensen.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 1 hour ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

US considering banning TikTok app

Updated: 1 hour ago
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. is considering a ban on Chinese social media apps, including TikTok.

Latest News

Iowa

‘Bruno’ tranquilized, moved outside of St. Louis

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildlife officials have relocated a black bear that had wandered into a St. Louis suburb and drew a crowd of hundreds curious to see the out-of-place animal.

Local

39 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Fort Dodge Correctional Facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Corrections said Monday that at least 39 inmates and three staff members at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19.

Iowa

Cedar Falls to take part in special election to fill city council seat Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Voters in Cedar Falls will take part in a special election on Tuesday to fill an at-large city council seat the current mayor once held.

Iowa

Senator Chuck Grassley to skip 2020 Republican National Convention

Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley said he will not attend the 2020 Republican National Convention. The senator plans to skip the event over COVID-19 concerns.

National

US considering banning TikTok app

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mike Pompeo says the United States is considering a ban on TikTok and other Chinese social media apps.

News

Chuck Grassley to skip 2020 Republican National Convention

Updated: 3 hours ago
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he will not attend the 2020 Republican National Convention due to COVID-19 concerns.